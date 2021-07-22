Breaking

Published: 2:09 PM July 22, 2021

A 17-year-old boy has been found guilty of murdering Christopher Hewett from Stevenage, while a 15-year-old was found guilty of manslaughter - Credit: Herts police

A teenage boy has been found guilty of murder - and another found guilty of manslaughter - following the killing of Stevenage dad Christopher Hewett.

Thirty-one-year-old Christopher sadly died in hospital on the evening of February 12 this year.

He had been attacked in Meadow Way, suffering stab wounds to the chest.

A 17-year-old and a 15-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - were both charged with murder, which they denied.

Following a three-week trial at Luton Crown Court, the jury found the 17-year old-guilty of murder. The 15-year-old was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter.

During the trial, the court had heard how Christopher and his cousin had been walking to his sister’s house when they passed a group of four young people.

Words were exchanged between Christopher and the group before he carried on his journey.

A short time later, Christopher and his cousin were approached and attacked on Meadow Way by the 15-year-old, who had a baseball bat. While Christopher and the teen were scuffling, the 17-year-old approached with a knife and stabbed Christopher several times.

He subsequently died from his injuries.

The court heard the 17-year-old admit stabbing Christopher stating he had only done so to help the younger boy escape, and now regretted his actions.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson - from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit - said: “Our thoughts remain very much with Christopher’s family and friends at this time and we thank them for their support and dignity during the investigation and trial.

“We would also like to thank those members of the public who in the spirit of community and justice gave evidence in this difficult case.

“Christopher Hewett’s murder sadly highlights the impact that those who carry knives have on their own lives, the lives cut tragically short and the families of victims and perpetrators alike.

“I urge anyone with influence over those who carry knives, in particular the families and friends of young people, to make them aware of the futility and the terrible consequences of doing so.

“A beloved father, brother and son has died and two boys are facing significant jail sentences because of it.”

A third person - Ryan Lee, aged 19, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage - was found guilty of assisting offenders.

All three are due to be sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, August 27.