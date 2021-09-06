Boy, 15, sentenced for manslaughter of Christopher Hewett

Published: 3:01 PM September 6, 2021

A 15-year-old boy has been sentenced, having been found guilty of the manslaughter of Stevenage's Christopher Hewett.

He is the third person to have been sentenced at St Albans Crown Court in connection with Christopher's death.

Christopher died in hospital on the evening of February 12, 2021. The 31-year-old had been attacked in Meadow Way, suffering stab wounds to the chest.

The 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to five years' detention after he was found guilty of manslaughter - having been cleared of murder.

On Friday, August 27, two other people were sentenced - they had previously been found guilty of offences at the three-week Luton Crown Court trial.

A jury found Byron Pollock - now aged 18 and formerly of Meadow Way - guilty of murder. He was given the equivalent of a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years before parole would be considered.

Ryan Lee, aged 20, of Wildwood Lane, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, having been found guilty of assisting offenders.

During the trial, the court had heard how Christopher and his cousin had been walking to his sister’s house when they passed a group of four young people.

Words were exchanged between Christopher and one of the group, before he carried on his journey.

A short time later, Christopher and his cousin were approached and attacked in Meadow Way by the 15-year-old, who had a baseball bat.

While Christopher and the teen were scuffling, Pollock approached with a knife and stabbed Christopher several times.

He subsequently died from his injuries at Lister Hospital.

The court heard Pollock admit stabbing Christopher, stating he had only done so to help the 15-year-old escape, and now regretted his actions.

Christopher's family paid a touching tribute to him following his death, describing him as "a wonderful only son, a loving father-of-two, a fiancé, a brother and a great friend to many".

Following guilty verdicts Det Insp Iain MacPherson said: “Christopher Hewett’s murder highlights the impact that those who carry knives have on their own lives, the lives cut tragically short and the families of victims and perpetrators alike."