No further action for teen arrested in connection with Christopher Hewett murder investigation

Published: 4:58 PM June 15, 2021

A teenager arrested on suspicion of murder in Stevenage will have no further action taken against him.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was one of three teens arrested and bailed in connection with the death of Christopher Hewett earlier this year.

The 31-year-old died following an incident in Meadow Way, which occurred around 9.15pm on Friday, February 12.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder and remain in custody awaiting trial.

Ryan Lee, aged 19, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage has been charged with assisting offenders and is on bail awaiting trial.

Two other men arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further action.