Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Updated

No further action for teen arrested in connection with Christopher Hewett murder investigation

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:58 PM June 15, 2021   
31-year-old Christopher Hewett was described as a "wonderful son" by his family

31-year-old Christopher Hewett sadly died earlier this year - Credit: Herts police

A teenager arrested on suspicion of murder in Stevenage will have no further action taken against him. 

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was one of three teens arrested and bailed in connection with the death of Christopher Hewett earlier this year.

The 31-year-old died following an incident in Meadow Way, which occurred around 9.15pm on Friday, February 12.

A 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy, who also cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with murder and remain in custody awaiting trial.

Ryan Lee, aged 19, of Wildwood Lane, Stevenage has been charged with assisting offenders and is on bail awaiting trial.

Two other men arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender will face no further action.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager left shaken after robbery in Hitchin
  2. 2 Restaurant's plans 'will add interest' to streetscene
  3. 3 June 21: Will lifting of coronavirus restrictions be delayed until July?
  1. 4 No further action for teen arrested in connection with Christopher Hewett murder investigation
  2. 5 Lamb dies after livestock worrying offences in villages
  3. 6 Pair jailed for causing horror crash that injured 19
  4. 7 Delta variant makes up more than half of new cases across Herts areas
  5. 8 Assault in Baldock leaves man with cracked eye socket
  6. 9 9 ways to stay safe while enjoying Stevenage town centre
  7. 10 Stevenage scientist's award for role in new HIV drugs
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Retro-looking deck chairs were spotted over the fence of Hitchin's outdoor pool yesterday (Monday, June 7)

Harry in Hitchin? Speculation rises as film crews descend on outdoor pool

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
EV Charging off A1(M) roundabout

Planning and Development

Application submitted for electric vehicle charging forecourt off A1(M)

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Ellie the Rottweiler pup, pictured snuggled up with Daisy Munday, 5

Family plea to save eight-month-old pup Ellie

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up after receiving his second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Lockdown Easing | Video

Will June 21 lifting of coronavirus lockdown rules go ahead?

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon