The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News > Crime

Subscriber Exclusive

Abduction and assault among crimes recorded on CCTV in Stevenage and North Herts

Author Picture Icon

Louise McEvoy

Published: 2:16 PM April 14, 2022
CCTV camera

More than 2,600 incidents were recorded on local authority CCTV in Stevenage and North Herts in 2021 - Credit: Pexels

More than 2,600 incidents in Stevenage and North Herts were recorded by local authority CCTV last year, including one abduction and three deaths.

Hertfordshire CCTV Partnership - a joint initiative between Stevenage, North Herts, East Herts and Hertsmere councils - recorded 5,136 incidents in 2021, which is nearly double the 2,825 incidents recorded in 2020.

In Stevenage, 1,634 incidents were recorded, including one abduction, 300 anti-social behaviour incidents, 250 concern for welfare incidents, 105 assaults, 93 thefts and 51 incidents involving weapons.

The full version of this story is only available on The Comet + app – the best place for exclusive content, daily puzzles and more. Click here to find out more.

Stevenage News
North Herts News

Don't Miss

A vehicle overturned on the A1(M) London-bound near Stevenage

Herts Live News | Updated

Woman taken to hospital after car overturns on the A1(M)

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Chez Burton, Baldock was granted a new licence by North Herts Council

Green light for restaurant garden despite noise concerns

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Arriva bus

Stevenage Arriva bus timetable changes to come into effect

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon