Abduction and assault among crimes recorded on CCTV in Stevenage and North Herts

More than 2,600 incidents were recorded on local authority CCTV in Stevenage and North Herts in 2021 - Credit: Pexels

More than 2,600 incidents in Stevenage and North Herts were recorded by local authority CCTV last year, including one abduction and three deaths.

Hertfordshire CCTV Partnership - a joint initiative between Stevenage, North Herts, East Herts and Hertsmere councils - recorded 5,136 incidents in 2021, which is nearly double the 2,825 incidents recorded in 2020.

In Stevenage, 1,634 incidents were recorded, including one abduction, 300 anti-social behaviour incidents, 250 concern for welfare incidents, 105 assaults, 93 thefts and 51 incidents involving weapons.

