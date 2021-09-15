CCTV appeal after distressing indecent exposure at leisure centre

Published: 9:59 AM September 15, 2021

Police believe the person pictured may be able to help with their enquiries into an incident of indecent exposure - Credit: Herts police

A 13-year-old boy has been subjected to an incident of indecent exposure in Letchworth - and police have now released CCTV images of a person who might be able to help their enquiries.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 31 at North Hertfordshire Leisure Centre in Baldock Road.

Between 2.33pm and 3.46pm, a man indecently exposed himself in the showers and then later made an inappropriate sexual comment to a 13-year-old boy at the urinals.

PC Grace Moore, who is investigating, said: “This was a distressing incident and we are doing everything we can to trace the offender.

“We believe the person pictured was at the leisure centre at the time of the offence and he might be able to help our enquiries.

"If you recognise him, or have information about what happened, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at grace.moore@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/67368/21.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.