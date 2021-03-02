CCTV appeal after fraud incident in Stevenage

Published: 2:02 PM March 2, 2021

Police would like to identify the man pictured following a fraud incident in Stevenage - Credit: Herts police

A CCTV appeal has been launched following a fraud incident involving counterfeit bank notes in Stevenage.

CCTV images have been released after a phone was purchased using counterfeit bank notes in Stevenage - Credit: Herts police

At around 3pm on Friday, February 19, a mobile phone was purchased in a private transaction using what was later discovered to be counterfeit Scottish bank notes.

PCSO Lewis McClatchie, of the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We would like to trace the man in the image as we believe he can assist with our enquiries into this incident.

“Additionally, if you have also come across counterfeit Scottish bank notes recently I would like to hear from you.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at lewis.mcclatchie@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/12755/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.