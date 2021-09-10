Shoplifter sentenced for string of offences

Published: 9:36 AM September 10, 2021 Updated: 9:39 AM September 10, 2021

A Stevenage man has been sentenced after a string of vehicle interferences in the town - Credit: Archant

A 38-year-old man from Stevenage has been sentenced for a number of offences, including interfering with vehicles and shoplifting.

Marvin Bacon, of Julians Road, was arrested on September 7, and subsequently charged with 10 offences of interfering with vehicles, which took place between August 17 and September 8.

He was also charged with two offences of theft from motor vehicles on August 25 and overnight on September 7 and 8, and one theft from a shop September 3.

He appeared at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on September 9, and sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment on each offence - to run concurrently - suspended for 18 months.

Compensation was also awarded to Tesco and Bacon was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and charges of £128.

Investigating officer Detective Chris Jones said: “Stevenage has seen an increase in theft from motor vehicles recently, with many of the cars targeted being left insecure.

"We have worked hard to trace those responsible and hope this latest arrest will see a decline in reported cases.

“However, we still need motorists to make sure they take the necessary precautions and always lock their vehicles when they leave them – and check they are definitely locked.

"Bacon is an opportunist thief who wandered roads randomly looking for insecure vehicles. If your vehicle is locked with nothing left inside, it is less attractive to would be thieves.”

To receive police messages about a range of topics including burglaries, car crime, scams and missing people in your local area, sign up to www.owl.co.uk/herts .