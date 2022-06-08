Over 200 plants were discovered at an address in Canterbury Way, Stevenage - Credit: Google Maps

A cannabis factory with more than 200 plants has been discovered in Stevenage.

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers found the plants at an address on Canterbury Way, on Tuesday, May 31.

A 32-year-old man who hid inside the property was arrested at the scene, and has since been charged with cultivating cannabis.

Phouc Van La, from Vietnam, appeared at St Albans Magistrates Court on Wednesday, June 1, where he was remanded in custody.

He will appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, July 4.

Information provided by neighbours led officers to uncover the factory.

Detective Constable Simon Hancock, investigating, said: "We rely heavily on the information and intelligence that you provide, so please continue to support us.

"We may not always act immediately, as some operations take time to put together, to get the right people, in the right place, at the right time.

“Thank you to everyone who has passed on information about drug dealing and drug related crime in Stevenage.”

A police spokesperson said information about drug-related offences can be reported to police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can be given by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555111.