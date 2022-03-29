The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
'Distinctive' Wildax Solaris camper van stolen in Stevenage Old Town

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:05 PM March 29, 2022
A grey Wildax Solaris XL Camper Van was taken from Fresson Road. Picture for illustrative purposes only. 

A “distinctive” camper van worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a property in Stevenage Old Town. 

The grey Wildax Solaris XL Camper Van, registration YY17 NKC, was taken from Fresson Road, off Walkern Road, at around 10pm on Friday (March 25).  

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police said: “Two males walked along Letchmore between 21:40 and 21:58 hrs and went to the van.  

“One male, once the van had moved off, then ran back to Letchmore Road and then disappeared. 

“Please contact the police non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number 41/23963/22 if you or your neighbours have any information or CCTV/Doorbell camera footage relating to this crime.  

“Alternatively, you can give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

“Please be vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the area.” 


