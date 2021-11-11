Valuables stolen from minibus during football match

The break in happened between 6.30pm and 9pm on Tuesday, November 9 at Fairlands Valley car park in Stevenage - Credit: Google Street View

Thieves have stolen personal items and valuables after breaking into a minibus during a football match in Stevenage.

The vehicle, which belongs to Cambridge United youth team, was parked in the Fairlands Valley car park at 6.30pm, opposite the football ground in Six Hills Way, on Tuesday, November 9.

During the under 18s match the minibus was broken into. Many items including phones and iPads were stolen out of bags left on the bus.

Herts police's Dt Sgt Ben Dixon said: “The minibus was parked in the car park between 6.30pm and 9pm. During that time numerous items have been removed, so it is likely that the offenders were in the bus for a while going through coats and bags.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch. Even if you think you did not witness the crime in progress, you may have other information that could be of use to our investigation.

You may also want to watch:

“We are also appealing for anyone who has been offered a phone or laptop for sale since Tuesday evening to get in touch, or if you have any other information which may be relevant.”

Those with information can get directly in touch with the force by emailing ben.dixon@herts.police.uk.

You can also report information online, by speaking to an operator via web chat or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/87652/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form.