Teen will serve minimum of 19 years for murder of Christopher Hewett

Published: 6:28 PM August 27, 2021

Byron Pollock has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering Stevenage dad Christopher Hewett - Credit: Herts police

An 18-year-old has been sentenced to a minimum of 19 years in prison, having been found guilty of the murder of Stevenage dad Christopher Hewett.

Byron Pollock, formerly of Meadow Way, appeared at St Albans Crown Court for the sentencing today.

He was given the equivalent of a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years before parole would be considered.

Christopher Hewett was sadly killed in Stevenage earlier this year - Credit: Herts police

Thirty-one-year-old Christopher died in hospital on the evening of February 12 this year. He had been attacked in Meadow Way, suffering stab wounds to the chest.

20-year-old Ryan Lee from Stevenage was found guilty of assisting offenders - Credit: Herts police

Ryan Lee, aged 20, of Wildwood Lane, was also sentenced to two years and eight months in prison, having been found guilty of assisting offenders.

A 15-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – was previously convicted of manslaughter in connection with the case, having been cleared of murder. He will be sentenced next month.

During the trial, the court had heard how Christopher and his cousin had been walking to his sister’s house when they passed a group of four young people. Words were exchanged between Christopher and one of the group, before he carried on his journey.

A short time later, Christopher and his cousin were approached and attacked on Meadow Way by the 15-year-old, who had a baseball bat.

While Christopher and the teen were scuffling, Pollock approached with a knife and stabbed Christopher several times.

He subsequently died from his injuries.

The court heard Pollock admit to stabbing Christopher, stating he had only done so to help the 15-year-old escape, and now regretted his actions.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “While nothing can ever bring Christopher back, I hope the guilty verdicts and subsequent sentences can give his family and friends some degree of closure.

"Our thoughts remain very much with them.”