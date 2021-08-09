Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage theft 'spoilt' community garden project

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:06 PM August 9, 2021   
The man captured by CCTV is thought to have information about the theft in Stevenage on Tuesday (August 3)

Do you recognise this man?

Herts police has released CCTV footage of a man who they believe might be able to help their enquiries following a theft from a community garden in Stevenage.

The theft occurred at around 3.30pm on Tuesday (August 3), where a pink buddleia - also known as a butterfly bush or 'Pink Delight' - was stolen from Southwark Close.

PCSO Adrian Trzpil, from the Stevenage Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “The garden is a community project set up between the residents of Southwark Close and Ely Close. The theft has spoilt what was a lovely idea and understandably those involved in the project are upset.

“We believe the man pictured was in the area at the time and he could have vital information that will help our enquiries."

If you recognise the man, you can contact Herts police via email at adrian.trzpil@herts.police.uk, online at herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 41/59615/21. 

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.

