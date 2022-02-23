The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Hertfordshire man, 32, jailed after rape in Aylesbury Buckinghamshire

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:23 AM February 23, 2022
Image of the convicted Matthew Clayden, who will serve 2 and a half years in prison.

Matthew Clayden, aged 32, has been sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison. - Credit: Thames Valley Police

A 32-year-old man from Hertfordshire has been convicted of rape and jailed for two-and-a-half years after an attack in Aylesbury.

Matthew Clayden of Norfolk Road in Buntingford pleaded guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault at Amersham Crown Court on Monday, following an incident at a pub on August 27 last year. 

Along with his jail sentence, the 32-year-old has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

A spokesperson from Thames Valley Police said: "When Clayden was alone with the victim, he kissed her, touched her breasts and put his penis in her mouth."

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Laura Wright, added: "This is a suitable conviction for a serious crime committed against a vulnerable young woman, who was having some drinks with friends.

“The victim in this case has been extremely strong throughout this investigation and hopefully she and her family are happy that justice has been served against the offender.”

Hertfordshire Constabularly
Stevenage News
Royston News

Don't Miss

Martins Wood Primary School, Stevenage

Hertfordshire County Council

Good Stevenage school drops to inadequate over safeguarding concerns

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
A Thameslink train at Potters Bar train station

Hertfordshire Weather

Hertfordshire rail users urged not to travel when Storm Eunice arrives

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Chicago's has closed its doors for the final time

Nostalgia

5 Hertfordshire nightclubs the county has lost over the years

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Street view of The Hyde Cafe, showing a row of shops.

Hertfordshire Constabularly

Knife-wielding teen allegedly threatened group inside Hyde Café

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon