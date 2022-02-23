Matthew Clayden, aged 32, has been sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison. - Credit: Thames Valley Police

A 32-year-old man from Hertfordshire has been convicted of rape and jailed for two-and-a-half years after an attack in Aylesbury.

Matthew Clayden of Norfolk Road in Buntingford pleaded guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault at Amersham Crown Court on Monday, following an incident at a pub on August 27 last year.

Along with his jail sentence, the 32-year-old has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

A spokesperson from Thames Valley Police said: "When Clayden was alone with the victim, he kissed her, touched her breasts and put his penis in her mouth."

The investigating officer, Detective Constable Laura Wright, added: "This is a suitable conviction for a serious crime committed against a vulnerable young woman, who was having some drinks with friends.

“The victim in this case has been extremely strong throughout this investigation and hopefully she and her family are happy that justice has been served against the offender.”