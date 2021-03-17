Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Man arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis seized by police

person

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 9:55 AM March 17, 2021   
cannabis farm police raid letchworth

A man has been arrested after police seized cannabis with an approximate street value of £50,000 in Letchworth - Credit: Herts police

A man has been arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis was seized by police officers in Letchworth.

A 20-year-old man from Buntingford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, after a member of the public reported suspected drug dealing from a vehicle in Dunlin, Letchworth.

From the information provided by the witness, police were able to track down the car and search the vehicle. Inside they discovered two large bags of cannabis in the boot.

Police said officers from their Scorpion Team and Local Crime Unit will continue to "proactively patrol" areas where local residents have raised concerns about drug related crime, and encouraged members of the public to continue sharing vital information with them.

Last Friday, Operation Scorpion officers raided a property in Upper Maylins, Letchworth following public reports of suspected drugs activity in the area - but nothing was found.

You may also want to watch:

Letchworth Garden City News
Royston News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

news@thecomet.net

Arrest made following reported assault at town centre hotel

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Addison House Stevenage

Nine new council homes to be completed next week

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Bird’s eye view of proposed development with Lytton Way in the foreground and showing relationship with the intended SG1 masterplan in background.

Planning | Updated

Plans for new block of flats on Matalan site gets green light

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Margaret Ashby

Tributes pour in for campaigner and historian Margaret Ashby

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon