Man arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis seized by police

Published: 9:55 AM March 17, 2021

A man has been arrested after £50,000 worth of cannabis was seized by police officers in Letchworth.

A 20-year-old man from Buntingford was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply, after a member of the public reported suspected drug dealing from a vehicle in Dunlin, Letchworth.

From the information provided by the witness, police were able to track down the car and search the vehicle. Inside they discovered two large bags of cannabis in the boot.

Police said officers from their Scorpion Team and Local Crime Unit will continue to "proactively patrol" areas where local residents have raised concerns about drug related crime, and encouraged members of the public to continue sharing vital information with them.

Last Friday, Operation Scorpion officers raided a property in Upper Maylins, Letchworth following public reports of suspected drugs activity in the area - but nothing was found.