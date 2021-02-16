Two arrested after man hospitalised in stabbing incident

Published: 6:01 PM February 16, 2021

Two people have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Stevenage. Police say this incident is not linked with the recent murder investigation - Credit: Archant

Two people have been arrested in connection with a knife incident after a man was hospitalised last night - the second stabbing in Stevenage in recent days.

At around 12.30am, police were called to an address in Bronte Paths following an altercation at a property.

The ambulance service attended and a man was taken to Lister Hospital with stab wounds, where he remains in a stable condition.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and a 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers.

The pair remain in custody in Stevenage police station.

Police can confirm this is not linked to the recent murder investigation, but the circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 41/11485/21 .