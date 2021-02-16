Two arrested after man hospitalised in stabbing incident
- Credit: Archant
Two people have been arrested in connection with a knife incident after a man was hospitalised last night - the second stabbing in Stevenage in recent days.
At around 12.30am, police were called to an address in Bronte Paths following an altercation at a property.
The ambulance service attended and a man was taken to Lister Hospital with stab wounds, where he remains in a stable condition.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and a 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers.
The pair remain in custody in Stevenage police station.
Police can confirm this is not linked to the recent murder investigation, but the circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 41/11485/21 .
Most Read
- 1 Teenagers charged with murder after Stevenage stabbing
- 2 Closure order granted after police drugs raid
- 3 Appeal against decision to refuse planning permission for seven high-rise flat blocks prompts fears
- 4 Teenagers among those arrested in connection with Stevenage murder investigation
- 5 Stevenage mum launches Walk All Over Cancer campaign as she battles the killer disease
- 6 Two arrested after man hospitalised in stabbing incident
- 7 Stevenage school owed £40,000 after collapse of lettings agency
- 8 Murder investigation launched in Stevenage
- 9 Council reports people jumping fences to access closed play areas
- 10 Grade II listed farmhouse and equestrian facility near Stevenage up for sale