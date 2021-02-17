Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Man charged with GBH after Stevenage stabbing

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:40 PM February 17, 2021    Updated: 1:54 PM February 17, 2021
Bronte Paths in Stevenage. Picture: Google Street View

David Gardiner has been charged with GBH with intent following an altercation in Bronte Paths in Stevenage - Credit: Google Street View

A 35-year-old man from Stevenage has been charged with GBH - wounding with intent - following a stabbing in the town.

David Gardiner was arrested during the early hours of Tuesday morning after an altercation at his address in Bronte Paths - during which a 27-year-old man was stabbed. 

The ambulance service attended and a man was taken to Lister Hospital with stab wounds.

Gardiner appeared in court this morning, and has now been remanded into custody until his next court appearance at St Albans Crown Court on March 22, 2021.

The victim remains in hospital where his condition is improving.

Police confirmed this is not linked to the recent murder investigation, but the circumstances surrounding this incident are unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting crime reference number 41/11485/21.

