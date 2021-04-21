11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery

Published: 12:43 PM April 21, 2021

An 11-year-old from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery after allegedly threatening a girl with a knife.

Police were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (April 20) to reports of an attempted robbery in Walkern Road.

It was reported that the victim was approached by a boy who asked her to hand over her phone, before allegedly threatening her with a craft knife.

Both parties involved in the incident are believed to know to each other.

One person, an 11-year-old from Stevenage, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.