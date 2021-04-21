Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
11-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery

Maya Derrick

Published: 12:43 PM April 21, 2021   
Police were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (April 20) to reports of an attempted robbery in Walkern Road.

Police were called shortly after 4pm yesterday (April 20) to reports of an attempted robbery in Walkern Road. - Credit: Google Street View

An 11-year-old from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery after allegedly threatening a girl with a knife.

It was reported that the victim was approached by a boy who asked her to hand over her phone, before allegedly threatening her with a craft knife.

Both parties involved in the incident are believed to know to each other.

One person, an 11-year-old from Stevenage, was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

