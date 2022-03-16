Boy, 16, in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Stevenage
- Credit: Google Earth
A teenage boy is in a serious condition after a stabbing in Stevenage.
The 16-year-old was left with a single stab wound after an incident in The Hyde at around 8pm last night (Tuesday, March 15).
Hertfordshire Constabulary officers have taken a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, both from Stevenage, into custody.
They have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called at just after 8pm to reports of an injured teenage boy at The Hyde.
"Officers attended and located a 16-year-old boy with a single stab wound.
"He was taken to hospital in a serious, but not life-threatening condition."
Most Read
- 1 Man smashed into ex-partner’s home and went on rampage
- 2 Stevenage Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton to change his name
- 3 7 best places to get a fry-up in Hertfordshire, according to Tripadvisor
- 4 Driver sentenced for careless driving and failing to stop after Baldock crash
- 5 Over 280 jobs offered in plans for new Morrisons superstore in Stevenage
- 6 Stevenage welcomes refugees from Ukraine
- 7 Best place to live in Hertfordshire revealed in new poll
- 8 Search for owner of watch suspected stolen in Stevenage
- 9 Stevenage left in a drizzle as another defeat leaves league status in jeopardy
- 10 Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after Hertfordshire crash
An investigation into the stabbing is underway.
Witnesses with information about the incident can contact officers on 101 or by filing a report online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), quoting reference 41/20992/22.
Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/