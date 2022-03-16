Boy, 16, in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Stevenage

A boy, aged 16, has been left in a serious condition after a stabbing in The Hyde, Stevenage - Credit: Google Earth

A teenage boy is in a serious condition after a stabbing in Stevenage.

The 16-year-old was left with a single stab wound after an incident in The Hyde at around 8pm last night (Tuesday, March 15).

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers have taken a 17-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, both from Stevenage, into custody.

They have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at just after 8pm to reports of an injured teenage boy at The Hyde.

"Officers attended and located a 16-year-old boy with a single stab wound.

"He was taken to hospital in a serious, but not life-threatening condition."

An investigation into the stabbing is underway.

Witnesses with information about the incident can contact officers on 101 or by filing a report online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), quoting reference 41/20992/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/