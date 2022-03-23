A boy, 13, was taken to hospital with injuries after an assault in the Garden Square Shopping Centre - Credit: Google Earth

A teenager who was assaulted by a gang of youths in Letchworth is in hospital.

The 13-year-old boy was pushed to the ground in Garden Square Shopping Centre yesterday (Tuesday, March 22) between 5.45pm and 6.10pm.

The victim was thought to be walking away from the group with his friends before the assault.

He suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Detectives also believe that two of the victim's friends were also hurt.

Detective Inspector Neil Watts, of Hertfordshire Constabulary, said: "This was a serious assault which has left a 13-year-old boy in hospital.

"Enquiries are in hand to identify those responsible and I want to reassure residents that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated in Letchworth."

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers have stepped up their patrols in the town centre.

They want to hear from anybody who may have witnessed the incident.

Witnesses can contact DI Watts by email.

Alternatively, information can be reported online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101 quoting crime reference 41/22965/22.

Reports can also be made anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/