A boy, aged 13, has been arrested in connection with an assault in Garden Square Shopping Centre, Letchworth

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a serious assault in Letchworth.

The boy, aged 13, is thought to have been involved in an incident at Garden Square Shopping Centre.

A victim, another 13-year-old boy, was pushed to the ground and assaulted by a group on Tuesday, March 22 between 5.45 and 6.10pm.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack.

Two other people were injured when they tried to intervene.

Hertfordshire Constabulary made their arrest today.

A "number of people" were thought to have been involved in the assault, and a police investigation is underway.

Detective Sergeant Andy Metselaar, investigating, said: "A suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, and he remains in police custody at this time.

"We understand that incidents of this nature are likely to cause alarm among the local community, and as such we have stepped up local patrols in the town centre and are working closely with local schools.

"This kind of behaviour will not be tolerated."

DS Metselaar added that footage of the attack is circulating on social media, which is causing distress to the victim's family.

The footage may be useful in the investigation, he said.

He said: "We are conducting extensive enquiries to identify all those involved, and as part of these we would like to ask anyone who has any information to get in contact with police as soon as possible.

"Officers have also been made aware that footage of the altercation is being circulated on social media.

"We would politely ask that you refrain from sharing this, in order to not cause further distress to the victim and their family and to ensure that the ongoing investigation is not compromised.

"If you do have footage, please send it through to us."

Reports and footage can be sent to Hertfordshire Constabulary online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/22965/22.

Alternatively, tip-offs and information can be handed to CrimeStoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/