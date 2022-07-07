Body found in Stevenage woodland

The discovery was made in a woodland just off Brittain Way. - Credit: Google Maps

A man's body has been found in a Stevenage woodland this morning (Thursday, July 7).

The discovery was made by a member of the public, in an area near Brittain Way.

The incident was reported to Hertfordshire Police, and officers have now attended the scene.

A police cordon has been put in place, whilst officers investigate the circumstances of the man's death.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area if at all possible.

A spokesperson from Hertfordshire Police said: "Officers are in woodland off Brittain Way, Stevenage this morning (Thursday 7 July) following a report of a man sadly being found deceased.

"A cordon is in place as officers establish the circumstances.

"Please avoid the area where possible."