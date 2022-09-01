Three men charged with multiple modern slavery offences are set to face trial at Luton Crown Court (pictured) - Credit: Nick Ansell/PA

Three men charged with multiple counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude are set to face trial in Luton.

The three men, all in their 20s, were allegedly involved in the supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis in the A1 towns of Biggleswade and Sandy in Bedfordshire.

Tyrone Baker, aged 25, of Carisbrooke Road in Rushden and Oliver Hamilton, aged 20, of Russell Way in Higham Ferrers, both Northamptonshire, and Declan Welch, aged 20, of Coopers Close, Sandy were not asked to make any pleas at a brief Luton Crown Court hearing on Tuesday, August 30.

A trial is scheduled to begin on January 9, 2023.

A case management hearing is due to take place in Luton on September 14, with a pre-trial review due on December 22.

Mr Hamilton and Mr Welch made their first magistrates' court appearance on Monday, July 25. Mr Baker appeared on Wednesday, July 27.