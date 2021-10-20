Man charged in connection with newsagent robbery

Published: 4:00 PM October 20, 2021

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery in Stevenage - Credit: Archant

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery which took place in Stevenage last month.

The incident happened at McColl's newsagents in Bedwell Crescent on September 16.

Stephen Chernewski, 42, of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery and possession of of a bladed article in a public place, after being arrested at a hotel in Clacton on Sea last week.

He was remanded into custody prior to appearing at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court on Friday, October15.

Chernewski remains in custody until his next appearance at St Albans Court on Monday, November 15.



