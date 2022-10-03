The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Beauty products worth 'thousands of pounds' stolen from Hitchin Sainsbury's

Will Durrant

Published: 1:28 PM October 3, 2022
Updated: 1:29 PM October 3, 2022
Police in Hertfordshire are investigating the theft of beauty products worth "thousands of pounds" from Sainsbury's Hitchin

Police in Hertfordshire are investigating the theft of beauty products worth "thousands of pounds" from Sainsbury's in Hitchin (File picture) - Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA

Beauty products worth "thousands of pounds" have been taken from a Sainsbury's in North Herts.

Hertfordshire Constabulary is investigating the theft at the store on Whinbush Road, Hitchin, which was reported at around 1.40pm on Thursday, September 15.

To help with with their investigation, officers have released pictures of four people who were in the store at the time who may know about the case.

They added the beauty products reported stolen are thought to be worth "thousands of pounds".

Police in Hertfordshire would like to speak with these people who may know about the theft of beauty products from Sainsbury's in Hitchin - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police in Hertfordshire would like to speak with these people who may know about the theft of beauty products from Sainsbury's in Hitchin - Credit: Hertfordshire Constabulary

PC Lauren Plumbley, investigating, said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who recognises any of these four people in the images as they were in the area at the time of this incident and could be able to assist us with our enquiries into it."

Anybody with information can contact police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting reference 41/74853/22.

Reports can also be made 100 per cent anonymously to CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
Hitchin News
North Herts News

