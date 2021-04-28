Man arrested on suspicion of fraud offences in Hitchin

Published: 4:41 PM April 28, 2021

Police were called at around 1.10pm today (April 28) to a report that a man was seen acting suspiciously in Bearton Road, Hitchin - Credit: Google Street View

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud offences after police were called to reports of a person acting suspiciously in Hitchin.

Police were called to Bearton Road at around 1.10pm today.

Residents in the area speculated the cause of the occurrence, with those living nearby reporting that the man was arrested near the road's laundrette.

A Herts police spokesperson confirmed that officers attended, and a man was detained before being arrested on suspicion of fraud offences. He remains in police custody at this time.

The case has been referred to the fraud unit for further investigation.



