Dealer jailed after more than £5,000 worth of drugs found in raid

Bayley Broux, 24, from Hitchin, was sentenced to five years in prison after police found more than £5,000 worth of cannabis during a drug raid - Credit: Herts police

A Hitchin drug dealer has been jailed after pleading guilty to drug and firearm offences.

Bayley Broux, 24, of Redhill Road, was arrested on May 23, 2021, during a raid of his property where around £5,600 worth of cannabis was found.

Officers executing the warrant found over £7,000 worth of cash which was also seized from the property, as well as a sawn-off shotgun and cartridge.

Broux was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition for a shotgun, and possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis).

He appeared at St Albans Crown Court on January 14 for sentencing, having previously plead guilty.

He was sentenced to five years in prison.

Detective Constable Rebecca Robinson, who led the investigation, said: “I hope that Broux uses his time in prison to reflect on his choices.

"A large amount of cannabis has been removed from our streets, as well as a viable weapon.

“Drugs are often a driving factor behind a lot of violence and exploitation within our local communities.

"I hope that this lengthy sentence will serve as a deterrent to those who choose to deal drugs in our county: we will continue to work to ensure that Hertfordshire is a safer place for the public, but a hostile place for criminals.

“As part of this work, we rely on residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods so that we can take the appropriate action.

"If you don’t feel comfortable speaking to us directly, you can always share information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

