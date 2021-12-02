Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Woman pleads guilty to smashing bottles of booze worth £10,000

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:09 PM December 2, 2021
The scene at Aldi in Fairlands Way, Stevenage, on November 25 last year

The scene at Aldi in Fairlands Way, Stevenage, on November 25 last year - Credit: Supplied

A 36-year-old woman from Stevenage has pleaded guilty to smashing bottles of alcohol and racially aggravated assault at the town's Aldi store.

Barbara Stange-Alvarez appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Monday for trial, where she changed her plea to guilty. 

She was arrested after hundreds of bottles of alcohol were smashed on to the floor in the Aldi supermarket in Fairlands Way, on November 25, 2020. The alcohol has since been valued at £9,999.43.

She was later charged with destroying or damaging property, racially aggravated common assault, public order offences and assault by beating.

The case was adjourned by the chairman of the bench, magistrate Arun Sharma, for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. 

Stange-Alvarez is due to be sentenced at St Albans Magistrates' Court on January 17, 2022.

Herts Live
Stevenage Magistrates Court
Stevenage News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Letchworth Christmas lights switch-on in 2018

Christmas

BID releases official statement after cancelling Christmas lights switch-on

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Paradise Wildlife Park will be closed in January 2022.

Days Out Guide

Paradise Wildlife Park to temporarily close to the public in January

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon
Remember national lockdowns? Take a look back on what coronavirus looked like where you live in 2020, compared to now

Coronavirus

How Hertfordshire’s coronavirus figures compare to last year's lockdown

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Churchyard in Hitchin

Herts Live

Hitchin named as happiest place to live in the East of England

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon