Woman pleads guilty to smashing bottles of booze worth £10,000

The scene at Aldi in Fairlands Way, Stevenage, on November 25 last year - Credit: Supplied

A 36-year-old woman from Stevenage has pleaded guilty to smashing bottles of alcohol and racially aggravated assault at the town's Aldi store.

Barbara Stange-Alvarez appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Monday for trial, where she changed her plea to guilty.

She was arrested after hundreds of bottles of alcohol were smashed on to the floor in the Aldi supermarket in Fairlands Way, on November 25, 2020. The alcohol has since been valued at £9,999.43.

She was later charged with destroying or damaging property, racially aggravated common assault, public order offences and assault by beating.

The case was adjourned by the chairman of the bench, magistrate Arun Sharma, for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Stange-Alvarez is due to be sentenced at St Albans Magistrates' Court on January 17, 2022.