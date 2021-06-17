Man arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure following incident near splash park

Published: 11:01 AM June 17, 2021

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure in connection with an incident near Hitchin's splash park.

Police are now appealing for witnesses as part of the ongoing investigation.

On Friday, June 11, a man wearing a black hoodie was seen to be acting suspiciously while sitting on a bench at Bancroft Park between 6.30am and 11.30am.

A 21-year-old was arrested, and has been released on bail while enquiries continue

DC Kate Rickard said: “An arrest has been made in connection with the incident and we’re now seeking further independent witnesses as part of our ongoing enquiries.

"If you believe you saw a man acting suspiciously in the area between the times stated, please contact us with information.”

Those with information can contact Herts police via email at kate.rickard@herts.pnn.police.uk, online at herts.police.uk/report or by calling 101 quoting crime reference 41/43494/21.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.