In a space of just two weeks, police received reports of nine vehicle break-ins in Baldock - Credit: PA

Nine vehicles have been broken into over the past fortnight in just one Hertfordshire town.

Police officers in Baldock are urging residents to "review" their vehicle safety after nine reported thefts in the area.

In five of the cases reported to Herts police, wallets, cards or cash were taken.

Neighbourhood Inspector James Lant said "extra precautions" are needed following the spate of thefts - which began towards the end of June.

He said: "We are stepping up patrols in the area to identify and deter those responsible, but motorists need to take extra precautions to keep their vehicles and possessions safe.

"Never leave wallets, cards or cash in your car and make sure you have removed all your belongings when you leave your vehicle unattended.

"Even items such as sunglasses, coats and loose change can be enough to entice a criminal to break in.

"It seems obvious, but ensuring your car is fully locked is an essential part of your vehicle’s safety.

"It can be easy to get distracted when exiting your vehicle, but it is so important to make sure the last thing you do before leaving your car unattended is check it is locked.

"If you witness any suspicious activity around vehicles, or believe a crime may be in progress, always dial 999 straight away."

A police spokesperson said non-emergency reports can be filed online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or via a call handler using the non-emergency 101 line.