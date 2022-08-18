The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Man 'assaulted' and hit by chair in Baldock service station

Pearce Bates

Published: 3:42 PM August 18, 2022
Updated: 3:53 PM August 18, 2022
The victim suffered swelling to the back of his head and an abrasion to his cheek. - Credit: PA

A man has fallen victim of an alleged assault at an A1(M) service station in Hertfordshire.

According to police officers, an assault is thought to have taken place at around 10pm on Wednesday, July 6 at Extra Baldock Services, off junction 10 of the A1(M) motorway.

Reports suggest a chair was thrown at the man before he was further assaulted.

The victim was left with swelling to the back of his head and an abrasion to his cheek.

Following the incident, he was taken to hospital for his injuries to be assessed.

Hertfordshire Constabulary has released an image of a person who may have been inside the service station at the time.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire police said: "Officers have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an incident in Baldock.

Police in Hertfordshire believe that the individual pictured may have information about an alleged assault

"It is believed that the man pictured was in the service station at the time and could have vital information about what happened.

"Anyone who recognises him, or has information about the incident themselves, should email Detective Sergeant Andy Metselaar at Andy.Metselaar@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/54087/22."

Information can also be reported online (https://herts.police.uk/) or by calling non-emergency number 101.

Witnesses can also remain 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

