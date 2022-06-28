Lights stolen in Baldock burglary

The lights were taken from the front garden of an address in Bowmans Green. - Credit: PA

A number of solar lights have been stolen from a property in Baldock.

At around 11.00pm on Saturday June 11, the lights were taken from the front garden of an address in Bowmans Green.

Police report that the perpetrator of the theft approached the front garden of the property, before stealing the items.

The individual then made their escape.

Hertfordshire Police have now released an appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

Investigating officer, police constable Grace Costin of Hertfordshire Police, said: "The thief approached the front garden of the house, before stealing the lights and running off.

"If you have any information or witnessed the incident, please get in touch by calling the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/43953/22.”

Information can be reported online, or by calling the police's non-emergency number 101.

Anonymous information can also be given by contacting the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.