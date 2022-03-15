The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Driver sentenced for careless driving and failing to stop after Baldock crash

Court report

Published: 1:30 PM March 15, 2022
The B656 in Baldock, which Bradley Sargent was driving along when he crashed into a Mini Cooper in 2021. - Credit: Google Street View

A Lower Stondon man has pleaded guilty to careless driving after he was involved in a crash in Baldock, and failed to stop at the scene.

Bradley Sargent, of Skylark Field, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week, charged with a string of offences relating to the incident on July 22 last year.

The court heard how the 20-year-old was travelling in his Vauxhall Astra along the B656 Hitchin Street when, near the junction with The Gardens, he drove without due care and attention into the back of a Mini Cooper - damaging the vehicle.

The court also heard he failed to stop, didn't report the incident within 24 hours, was driving on a provisional licence and didn't have appropriate insurance. 

He pleaded guilty to all charges and has been disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.

He must pay a £300 fine, court costs of £110 and a victims' services surcharge of £34.  

Stevenage Magistrates Court
Baldock News
Henlow News

