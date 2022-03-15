Driver sentenced for careless driving and failing to stop after Baldock crash
Court report
A Lower Stondon man has pleaded guilty to careless driving after he was involved in a crash in Baldock, and failed to stop at the scene.
Bradley Sargent, of Skylark Field, appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Thursday last week, charged with a string of offences relating to the incident on July 22 last year.
The court heard how the 20-year-old was travelling in his Vauxhall Astra along the B656 Hitchin Street when, near the junction with The Gardens, he drove without due care and attention into the back of a Mini Cooper - damaging the vehicle.
The court also heard he failed to stop, didn't report the incident within 24 hours, was driving on a provisional licence and didn't have appropriate insurance.
He pleaded guilty to all charges and has been disqualified from obtaining a driving licence for six months.
He must pay a £300 fine, court costs of £110 and a victims' services surcharge of £34.