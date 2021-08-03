Published: 7:50 AM August 3, 2021

Police have confirmed one man has been arrested after a fatal collision in Hitchin yesterday - Credit: Archant

A motorcyclist has died after a crash near Hitchin yesterday afternoon, police have now confirmed.

Officers have launched an investigation following a fatal collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the B656 London Road, between Langley and Hitchin, just before 2pm

Sadly, the motorcyclist – a man, aged in his 30s – passed away at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A man, in his 30s, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed limit for drugs, in connection with the collision. He is currently in police custody.

Det Sgt David Burstow, from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: “Our thoughts are very much with the motorcyclist’s family at this distressing time, and we are working to establish the exact circumstances that led to this collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments prior to it, to come forward and speak to us.

“If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision, please review your footage to see if you have captured anything of note.”

If you can help, please contact police quoting Operation Siratro. You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, use web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.



