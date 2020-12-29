Two men push 55-year-old man against wall in attempted robbery

Published: 2:47 PM December 29, 2020

Police are investigating following an attempted robbery in Baldock. - Credit: Archant

Two men pushed a 55-year-old man against a wall and searched him for valuables in an attempted robbery in Baldock.

The incident took place on a footpath in London Road between 1.30pm and 2pm on Monday, December 21, and police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

The victim was returning from the Tesco Petrol Station when he was approached by two men on footpath 28, who pushed him against the wall and began searching him.

A member of the public then approached and the two men ran off empty-handed.

One of the perpetrators is described as a white man, approximately 40 years old, of average build, with light-coloured, collar-length hair. He was wearing a black face mask, blue jeans and a silver jacket with a hood which was down. He was also carrying two carrier bags.

The other man is described as black and approximately 30 years old, of skinny build and the taller of the two. He was wearing a black mask, a dark red top and ripped blue jeans.

PC Joe Massey, who is investigating, said: “Thankfully the man was not injured but has been left shaken by what happened.

“I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may have seen two men in the area around the time stated, who match the descriptions given, to please get in touch.

"I am particularly keen from the member of public who appears to have inadvertently disrupted the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to email Joe.massey2@herts.pnn.police.uk, or to call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/102616/20.



