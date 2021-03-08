Staff member left shaken after attempted armed robbery at village store

Published: 9:29 AM March 8, 2021

Police are appealing for information after a man carrying a knife threatened a member of staff at Pirton's Post Office, and demanded cash. - Credit: Archant

A member of staff at a Pirton shop was threatened during an attempted armed robbery on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident at the store and Post Office in the High Street.

Shortly after 7am, a man entered the store, threatened a female member of staff and demanded cash. He was holding a knife.

The staff member ran from the store and the offender followed her out, but got into a vehicle nearby and drove off. It is believed nothing was taken during the incident.

The man is described as being in his early 20s, slim build and about 5ft 11in tall. He was wearing a black Nike jacket and camouflage trousers. He was also wearing gloves.

Detective Sergeant Anna Luxon, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “The incident understandably left the member of staff shaken, but fortunately unhurt. We would like to speak to anyone who was in the area this morning and who believes they may have seen or heard something.

“Did you see any unusual activity in the village this morning? Or did you see a man of this description or a car leaving the area maybe at speed?”

You can email DS Luxon at anna.luxon@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, talk to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ISR 92 of 6 March.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.