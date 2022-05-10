Harkeerat Date, 26, of Drovers Lane, Stotfold, is charged with two counts of attempted kidnap. - Credit: PA

A 26-year-old has been charged with attempted kidnap following reports that two women had been approached in Stotfold and Letchworth.

Harkeerat Date, of Drovers Lane, Stotfold, is charged with two counts of attempted kidnap following incidents on Saturday (May 7).

He has also been charged with indecent exposure, in connection to an incident in Stotfold in July.

Date appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court yesterday morning (May 9), where he was remanded into custody.

Detective Sergeant Adam Butt, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “I would like to thank the women for coming forward, as well as other witnesses who have supported our investigation.

“We are committed to keeping women and girls in our communities safe.”

Anyone with any information which can further assist the investigation is asked to contact police via www.beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101, quotting reference 40/AD/12877/22.

You can also get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.