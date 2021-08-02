Two arrests made after serious assault in town centre

Published: 9:41 AM August 2, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious assault in Stevenage town centre - Credit: PA

Two men have been arrested following a serious assault in Stevenage town centre on Saturday afternoon.

A 22-year-old man from Stevenage was taken to hospital with serious facial and other injuries.

After he was released from hospital on Saturday night, he was arrested for affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 19-year-old man from Hitchin was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm.

Officers were called to a report of two men fighting in JD Sports in Queensway at 2pm.

You may also want to watch:

A knife was recovered.

The sports shop was closed following the incident.

Detective Sergeant Ben Dixon said: “This was a targeted incident between two men visiting the store, who are known to each other. We have arrested two men and increased police patrols in the area. Please do speak to us if you have any concerns.

“We continue to appeal for further witnesses to the assault or anyone who saw either of the men prior to going into JD Sports to get in touch.”

If you have information, please email Detective Sergeant Ben Dixon at ben.dixon@herts.pnn.police.uk report information online at herts.police.uk/report, via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, or call 101 quoting reference 451 of 31 July.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org.