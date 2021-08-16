Assault in Stevenage leaves woman 'extremely distressed'

Published: 9:30 AM August 16, 2021

A woman was reportedly struck by a passer-by as she walked through the Old Town in Stevenage, near Simmons - Credit: Google

A woman received hospital treatment after being struck in the face while walking home in Stevenage.

The incident occurred in the Old Town, near Simmons, sometime between 12.45am and 1am on Sunday, August 8.

The 19-year-old was walking home when three unknown males approached from the opposite direction.

As they crossed paths, one of the males reportedly struck the woman in the face, causing a lump and bruising to her lower eye area.

The offender didn’t stop or say anything to the victim and carried on walking.

The victim sought help from her boyfriend before reporting the incident to police at around 3.55am.

PC Lilly Brown, who is investigating, said: “The victim was taken to hospital for a scan, but thankfully she had not suffered any serious injuries.

"She has, however, been left extremely distressed by what happened and was so shocked that she was unable to get a description of the offender.

“Our enquiries are continuing at this time and I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information which could assist the investigation, to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to email lilly.brown@herts.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/60821/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.