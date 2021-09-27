Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Arrests made after assault leaves victim with lacerations to the head

Georgia Barrow

Published: 10:07 AM September 27, 2021   
Police are at the scene of a suspected assault in Stevenage town centre

Police are appealing for information following an assault in Letchworth - Credit: Archant

Two men in their 20s have been arrested following an assault in Letchworth.

Investigating officers are now appealing for information and witnesses to the incident, which happened outside the parade of shops in Ivel Court at around 5.45pm on Friday, September 17.

There was a physical altercation between a number of men in which the victim had a bottle of beer smashed over his head, causing minor lacerations.

A 21-year-old man from Hitchin was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill in connection with the assault.

A 28-year-old man from Letchworth was also arrested on suspicion of affray. They have both been released on conditional bail until Tuesday, October 12 while enquiries continue.

Detective Constable Sarah Meacock, who is investigating, said: “We have carried out initial enquiries and CCTV footage suggests there were a number of people in the area at the time of the assault.

“We are very keen to speak to them as they may have witnessed what happened, so if you can help please get in touch as soon as possible.”

You can email DC Meacock at sarah.meacock@herts.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/B2/18926/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

