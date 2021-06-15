Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Assault in Baldock leaves man with cracked eye socket

Georgia Barrow

Published: 2:46 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 3:48 PM June 15, 2021
High Street, Baldock. Picture: DANNY LOO

A 21-year-old man has been left with a broken eye socket following an assault in Baldock. 

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses to the incident, which happened in High Street near the former Templars hotel and restaurant at around 12.30am on Sunday, June 13.

Detective Constable Nick Jenkins, who is investigating, said: “The victim does not remember the details of the incident but he has been left requiring surgery for his facial injuries.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or has any information which may assist our ongoing enquiries, to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email nick.jenkins@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/44239/21.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

