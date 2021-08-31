Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Man arrested on suspicion of assault and theft

Bianca Wild

Published: 8:33 AM August 31, 2021   
A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of offences, including assault and theft.

The suspect - whose last known address is in Letchworth - was located yesterday after police issued a wanted appeal on Sunday, a force spokeswoman has now confirmed. 

If you have information about a crime you can call Herts police on 101. You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report. Call 999 in an emergency. 

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.


Logo Icon