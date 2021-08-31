Man arrested on suspicion of assault and theft

Published: 8:33 AM August 31, 2021

A man from Letchworth has been arrested on suspicion of assault and theft. - Credit: Archant

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of offences, including assault and theft.

The suspect - whose last known address is in Letchworth - was located yesterday after police issued a wanted appeal on Sunday, a force spokeswoman has now confirmed.

