Three arrested after two people held against their will

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 1:17 PM May 7, 2021   
Police were called at 10.26am yesterday (Thursday, May 6) to reports of two people being held against their will

Police were called at 10.26am yesterday (Thursday, May 6) to reports of two people being held against their will at an address in Letchworth

Three people have been arrested after police were called to reports of two people being held against their will.

Police were called at 10.26am yesterday (Thursday, May 6) to reports of the incident at an address in Letchworth.

The force confirmed that a police helicopter was deployed to ensure that the assailants did not flee the area.

Herts police told the Comet: "Immediate enquiries were carried out and the two victims were quickly located safe. Three people, all known to the victims, were arrested in connection with the incident."

This is being treated as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the public.

