Teen arrested in connection with Stevenage rape

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 14-yearold girl in Stevenage - Credit: PA

An arrest has been made in connection with a reported rape of a 14-year-old girl in Stevenage.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape on Tuesday evening, following the incident on Thursday, July 14.

Initial reports suggested that the victim was sexually assaulted in Broadwater Crescent, near the Man In The Moon pub. Further enquiries have since established that the incident took place in the vicinity of the town centre, in Queensway.

Detective Inspector Michael Macbeth said: “The victim is continuing to receive support from specially-trained officers, and I would like to publicly reassure both her and the local community that we are doing all we can to progress this investigation, as well as commend her for her bravery in coming forward and reporting this to us.

“On Tuesday night (July 26), following extensive enquiries, an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of rape. He has since been released on bail whilst enquiries continue.

"At this stage, it is believed that he is known to the victim and this is no longer being treated as a stranger attack at this time.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and we are still keen to hear from anyone who thinks they have information that could help. If you have any information, please get in touch with police as soon as possible.

"Even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant could be vital to our enquiries.”

You can report information online at https://orlo.uk/lj9O8, speak to an operator via online web chat at https://orlo.uk/M24eh or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/56457/22.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Anyone in Hertfordshire who has experienced sexual abuse or sexual violence can contact the Herts Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) for practical and emotional support.

To contact Herts SARC, call the 24/7 helpline on 0808 178 4448, email Herts.SARC@nhs.net or visit www.hertssarc.org.