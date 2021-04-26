Arrest made after report of indecent exposure in Stevenage
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident of outraging public decency and indecent exposure in Stevenage.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and information following the incidents yesterday afternoon.
Between 4.30pm and 5pm, a man allegedly made inappropriate comments to a teenage girl outside the B&M store in The Forum.
Between 5pm and 5.30pm on the same day, a group of teenagers reportedly witnessed a man indecently expose himself in the King George V Playing Fields. The incidents are being linked at this time.
Detective Constable Adam Haines, who is investigating, said: “A man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing and I am looking to hear from anyone who may have witnessed these incidents or saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around these times.
“We’re particularly keen to trace a young couple who we believe were dancing in the park near the cycle track, as they could have information which could assist enquiries.
“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at adam.haines@herts.pnn.police.uk”