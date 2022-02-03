Teenager arrested in connection with stabbing

Updated

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a stabbing after a boy was found injured in Inskip Crescent, Stevenage - Credit: Google

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with a stabbing in Stevenage.

Police were called at 5.16pm on Tuesday, by the East of England Ambulance Service, to a report that a 15-year-old boy had been found injured in Inskip Crescent.

Officers and the ambulance service attended and found the injured boy, who had suffered a single stab wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious, but not life threatening, condition.

Today, another 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm (GBH). He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Nick Rega, of the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “While an arrest has been made in connection with this incident, enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around what happened and anyone with information is asked to please get in touch.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/ro/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/8858/22.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.