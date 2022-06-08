Hertfordshire Constabulary officers are appealing for information about the incident, which took place in Archers Way, Letchworth at around 11.50am on Tuesday, May 24 - Credit: Google Earth

Police in Letchworth arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with an incident where a necklace was pulled from around a woman's neck and broken.

Hertfordshire Constabulary officers are appealing for information about the damage, which took place in Archers Way at around 11.50am on Tuesday, May 24.

They responded to reports that a man and woman were involved in a verbal altercation.

A mobile phone was allegedly grabbed and thrown into a nearby garden, which caused the screen to smash.

The necklace is thought to have been pulled from around a woman's neck a short time earlier.

Detective Constable Sarah Scanlon said: "It was reported that two people intervened in the incident before police were called.

"I am appealing for these people to please come forward as they may have information to assist us as we continue with our enquiries.

"I would also like to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed what happened."

The 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and common assault.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the incident.

Witnesses can file reports to police online (https://www.herts.police.uk/), or by phone on 101, quoting crime reference 41/41082/22.

CrimeStoppers can receive anonymous reports by phone on 0800 555 111 or online: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/