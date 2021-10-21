Man charged with robbery after being tracked down by PD Luther
- Credit: Herts police
A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery, assault and theft, which happened on Tuesday.
Warren Gray, of no fixed address, has been charged with the string of offences after being tracked down by Police Dog Luther.
The first offence happened at the Shell Petrol Station in Lonsdale Road, just after midnight. The offender allegedly entered the shop and threatened the staff with a knife before making off with cash from the till.
He then allegedly attempted to steal food and alcohol from ASDA before going to the Holiday Inn where he again reportedly threatened staff and demanded money.
An officer from the tri force dog unit was first on the scene and police dog Luther managed to track Gray who was then arrested by local officers.
You may also want to watch:
Gray has been charged with robbery, assault with intent to rob, being in possession of a bladed article and theft from a shop.
He appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday, where he was remanded into custody before appearing at St Albans Crown Court at a date to be determined.
Most Read
- 1 Box Wood: 42 acres of ancient woodland sold at auction
- 2 Oh baby! Family's disbelief after welcoming 'enormous' newborn
- 3 Resident with disabilities 'embarrassed' after council disposes of wheelchair
- 4 Council leader speaks out after terrifying harassment incident at her home
- 5 Mum's disability disco after son's left nowhere to go
- 6 Free parking in Stevenage High Street will remain
- 7 Man charged in connection with newsagent robbery
- 8 Hotel apologises after losing crucial CCTV
- 9 Multiple cars involved in A1(M) collision
- 10 Serial flasher who 'showed no remorse' jailed