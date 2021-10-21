Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News > Crime

Man charged with robbery after being tracked down by PD Luther

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 12:50 PM October 21, 2021   
PD Luther

PD Luther assisted in the arrested of Warren Gray, who has been charged with robbery, assault with intent to rob, being in possession of a bladed article and theft from a shop - Credit: Herts police

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a robbery, assault and theft, which happened on Tuesday. 

Warren Gray, of no fixed address, has been charged with the string of offences after being tracked down by Police Dog Luther.

The first offence happened at the Shell Petrol Station in Lonsdale Road, just after midnight. The offender allegedly entered the shop and threatened the staff with a knife before making off with cash from the till.

He then allegedly attempted to steal food and alcohol from ASDA before going to the Holiday Inn where he again reportedly threatened staff and demanded money.

An officer from the tri force dog unit was first on the scene and police dog Luther managed to track Gray who was then arrested by local officers.

Gray has been charged with robbery, assault with intent to rob, being in possession of a bladed article and theft from a shop.

He appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court yesterday, where he was remanded into custody before appearing at St Albans Crown Court at a date to be determined.

