Jail for robber who threatened newsagent staff with kitchen knife

Georgia Barrow

Published: 5:44 PM November 16, 2021
Stephen Chernewski, 42, from Stevenage, has been jailed for four years after admitting to an armed robbery in Bedwell

A Stevenage man has been jailed after pleading guilty to a knifepoint robbery in the town.

Stephen Chernewski - aged 42, from Stevenage - appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday where he pleaded admitted to the robbery at the Martin McColl newsagents in Bedwell.

The incident happened on Thursday, September 16, just before 4.30pm.

Chernewski entered the store and asked the assistant for two first class stamps. He then followed the assistant round to the other side of the counter where he pulled out a kitchen knife and demanded money.

He then left the store with £2,800 from the tills, leaving the assistant unhurt but very shaken.

Following extensive enquiries and after viewing hours of CCTV, Chernewski was identified.

He was arrested on Thursday, October 14, after he was traced to a hotel in Clacton on Sea, Essex.

Chernewski, who is of no fixed address, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Commenting on the case Detective Sergeant Ben Dixon said: “This was a crime that shocked a very close community and I am pleased that we have managed to bring it to such a swift conclusion.

"My team worked hard to identify Chernewski and bring him to justice.

“At a time when we are supporting a national knife crime week of action, I also hope this sentence serves as a deterrent to those who carry knives to commit crime.”

