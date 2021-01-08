Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Man arrested in connection with suspected firearms incident

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 2:18 PM January 8, 2021    Updated: 2:52 PM January 8, 2021
armed british police officers

Armed police are at the scene in Walsworth Road. - Credit: Archant

Armed police were called to a residential area of Hitchin this afternoon to reports of a man in possession of firearms in a garden.

At approximately 1.30pm, around five police cars and an armed unit were called to Walsworth Road in the town.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

police officers main street

Police officers in Walsworth Road, Hitchin this afternoon. - Credit: Archant

Part of the road is currently closed as the emergency services respond to this incident.

Police road block

Part of Walsworth Road has been blocked off. - Credit: Toby Shelley


