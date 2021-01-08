Updated
Man arrested in connection with suspected firearms incident
Published: 2:18 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 2:52 PM January 8, 2021
Armed police were called to a residential area of Hitchin this afternoon to reports of a man in possession of firearms in a garden.
At approximately 1.30pm, around five police cars and an armed unit were called to Walsworth Road in the town.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Part of the road is currently closed as the emergency services respond to this incident.