Man charged with conspiracy to supply drugs after airport arrest

A man from Arlesey has been charged with drug offences after being arrested by officers at Stansted Airport on Wednesday.

John Haylett, 53, of High Street, was arrested following an investigation by Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Costello team.



He was subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine and a separate charge of possessing criminal property.



Operation Costello is Bedfordshire Police’s biggest ever operation to tackle serious and organised crime and follows the national Operation Venetic, which looks at criminality associated with specialist encrypted phones.



Cracking the encryption on these devices has enabled law enforcement to shine a light on the networks suspected of being involved in the highest levels of serious and organised crime across the country.